Matiang’i Addresses Claims Of Being Uhuru’s Project

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has dismissed claims that he is a political project of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking on Tuesday, July 1, during an interview, Matiang’i said he is yet to align himself with any party.

The former CS, however, said he is open to working with like-minded parties ahead of the 2027 general election.

“I am in consultations with a number of political parties and a number of political leaders across the board. I honestly think that if I made a choice now and stuck to one political party, I would disadvantage the others with whom we are having a discussion,” said Matiang’i.

He went on to say that being close to Uhuru does not make him a puppet of the former head of state.

Matiang’i dismissed the narrative, arguing that he had never even sought the former President’s endorsement for his presidential ambitions.

“Cumulatively, for the 10 years he was President, he appointed close to 30 or so people to his Cabinet. Some of them are still serving to this day. Others have risen to other functions. Am I a project by deed of the fact that I served in Uhuru’s Cabinet? And if it is a question of service, why not ask me if I am a project of the World Bank, because I have just come from the World Bank?” he posed

He continued, “I have not asked him whether I should run or not, but we discuss other Kenyan affairs every time we have an opportunity.”

Hi remarks come after the Jubilee Party, which is led by Uhuru, endorsed him as their flag bearer for the 2027 elections.

Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, in January, announced they have settled for Matiang’i as their presidential candidate.

“We’ve settled on Matiangi as our candidate. Not to mean that he becomes an eventual presidential candidate, but a presidential candidate within the party who would then join others in coming up with one person,” said Kioni.

