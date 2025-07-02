Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Matiang’i Addresses Claims Of Being Uhuru’s Project

By

Published

Former CS Dr. Fred Matiangi

Former CS Dr. Fred Matiangi

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has dismissed claims that he is a political project of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking on Tuesday, July 1, during an interview, Matiang’i said he is yet to align himself with any party.

The former CS, however, said he is open to working with like-minded parties ahead of the 2027 general election.

“I am in consultations with a number of political parties and a number of political leaders across the board. I honestly think that if I made a choice now and stuck to one political party, I would disadvantage the others with whom we are having a discussion,” said Matiang’i.

He went on to say that being close to Uhuru does not make him a puppet of the former head of state.

Read Also: Dr. Fred Okengo Matiangi is our Presidential Candidate Jubilee Party declares

Matiang’i dismissed the narrative, arguing that he had never even sought the former President’s endorsement for his presidential ambitions.

“Cumulatively, for the 10 years he was President, he appointed close to 30 or so people to his Cabinet. Some of them are still serving to this day. Others have risen to other functions. Am I a project by deed of the fact that I served in Uhuru’s Cabinet? And if it is a question of service, why not ask me if I am a project of the World Bank, because I have just come from the World Bank?” he posed

He continued, “I have not asked him whether I should run or not, but we discuss other Kenyan affairs every time we have an opportunity.”

Hi remarks come after the Jubilee Party, which is led by Uhuru, endorsed him as their flag bearer for the 2027 elections.

Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, in January, announced they have settled for Matiang’i as their presidential candidate.

“We’ve settled on Matiangi as our candidate. Not to mean that he becomes an eventual presidential candidate, but a presidential candidate within the party who would then join others in coming up with one person,” said Kioni.

Also Read: Fred Matiang’i returns to Kenya Amid 2027 Presidential Ambition

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021