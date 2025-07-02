Matiang’i Distances Himself from Jubilee Endorsement – Declares Neutrality Ahead of 2027 Bid

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i is carefully crafting his political comeback ahead of the 2027 General Election, maintaining a deliberate distance from formal party affiliations despite growing endorsements. His calculated neutrality, he says, is intended to foster inclusive discussions across Kenya’s highly divided political ground.

Matiang’i, who previously held influential portfolios in Education, ICT, and Interior, disclosed during a Citizen TV interview on July 1, 2025, that he is in active talks with at least seven to eight political parties. These include the Jubilee Party, led by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, and the United Progressive Alliance (UPA). Jubilee has already declared Matiang’i as its presidential flagbearer for 2027 – an announcement that has triggered debate over whether Matiang’i is a “project” of the former president.

In response, Matiang’i dismissed such claims, saying: “Uhuru appointed over 30 Cabinet members. Am I a project simply because I served in his Cabinet? Should I also be called a World Bank project?” His response underscored his intent to build an image of political independence and national unity.

“I am not a member of any political party. Choosing one too soon would disadvantage others I am speaking with,” he added. Matiang’i emphasized that Kenya’s multiparty democracy – home to over 89 registered political outfits -requires collaborative, coalition-based strategies rather than solo bids.

Behind the scenes, Matiang’i’s presidential bid is gaining traction. He recently resigned from his World Bank post, a move interpreted as a signal of serious commitment to re-entering the national political arena. His campaign secretariat is reportedly mobilizing key allies and laying operational groundwork ahead of an official launch expected in August 2025.

Matiang’i’s strategy focuses on building broad-based alliances that transcend traditional ethnic and party lines. This approach is aimed at appealing to a disillusioned electorate seeking practical leadership and concrete results. While his track record as a results-oriented administrator boosts his profile, his lack of electoral experience and past political controversies pose hurdles his team is actively working to overcome.

Meanwhile, political heavyweights such as former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka have also been mentioned as part of ongoing alliance-building efforts aimed at challenging the incumbent in 2027.

Matiang’i’s refusal to commit to a single party is a calculated move – one that allows him to remain flexible, inclusive, and potentially a strong unifying force in Kenya’s evolving political landscape.