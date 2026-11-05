Matiang’i, Karua and Ndindi Call for Unity, Mutual Respect Among Opposition Leaders

Opposition leaders led by Jubilee Party leader Fred Matiang’i, People’s Party of Kenya leader Ndindi Nyoro, and Martha Karua of PLP have called for unity and mutual respect among opposition leaders.

Speaking on Thursday during a rally in Limuru town, Kiambu County, the leaders said a united front will be key to defeating President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

They maintained that the opposition must rally behind a common agenda and work towards fielding a single presidential candidate to challenge Ruto.

The leaders cautioned against political gatekeeping and divisions within the opposition, arguing that no individual or group should consider itself superior to others based on regional or ethnic numbers.

They insisted that unity must be anchored on mutual respect, inclusivity and a shared commitment to ending corruption and restoring dignified leadership, warning that internal wrangles could give Ruto an advantage in the next election.

Further, they announced intensified countrywide engagements, saying they were determined to consolidate support across all regions and secure a first-round victory against Ruto in 2027, dismissing claims that the opposition was divided.

At the same time, the three leaders accused the Ruto administration of mismanaging the economy, accumulating unsustainable public debt and prioritising personal business interests at the expense of ordinary Kenyans.

They argued that the country’s economic difficulties, including unemployment and the rising cost of living, reflected a failure of leadership, insisting that Kenya needed a change of governance.

This comes a day after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua slammed Matiang’i and former CS Justin Muturi for attacking him and branding him a hindrance to the unity of the opposition.

Speaking on Tuesday, Gachagua reminded Muturi and Matiang’i that the presidential race was about numbers, not ideas or plans, because the last two cannot work without the first.