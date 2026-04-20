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Politics

Matiang’i Rules Out Working with President Ruto Ahead of 2027 Polls

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Fred Matiang’i during a past rally

Fred Matiang’i during a past rally

Jubilee Deputy Party leader Fred Matiang’i has ruled out any possibility of working with President William Ruto ahead of the 2027 general election.

Speaking during an interview, Matiang’i said there is no political basis that could justify a collaboration with the Head of State.

The former Interior CS pointed out that President Ruto has a history of falling out with his former allies, hence working with him will be of no value.

” I would not be willing to work with President William Ruto. What would we be discussing? Work with him on what? Look at his history, the people he has been wanting to work with, and he is already quarreling with the ones he has been working with. Am I from Mars? What difference is it going to make?” he posed.

At the same time, Matiang’i said his entry into the presidential race is driven by strong conviction and a firm belief in his chances of victory.

The Jubilee Deputy Party leader noted that his research and analysis have led him to conclude that there is no clear pathway for President Ruto to secure re-election.

“I have not thought about not being President. I would not invest in something if I am not like 70-80% sure about it. I am confident, and I am serious about everything I do. I can’t see President Ruto’s pathway to election victory,” said Matiang’i.

Further, Matiang’i rejected claims that he is a political project of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta due to his previous service in government.

“I don’t understand how I would be Uhuru’s project in the sense that he is using me to achieve a particular purpose. It is nearly nonsensical,” Matiang’i said

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