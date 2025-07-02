Matiang’i Speaks Out on Msando Murder River Yala Deaths: “The Files Were Still Open When I Left”

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i has broken his silence on some of Kenya’s most disturbing unresolved cases, including the River Yala body dump mystery and the murder of IEBC ICT manager Chris Msando.

In a recent interview aired on Citizen TV, the former CS revealed that the investigations into these cases were still active under the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) when he left office, and called for public inquests to unearth the truth.

Matiang’i specifically addressed the haunting River Yala saga, where over 30 bodies were retrieved between July 2021 and January 2022 where many reportedly tortured and wrapped in sacks. The discoveries, made by local diver Nicholas Okero, shocked the nation and prompted an outcry from rights groups such as Amnesty International Kenya and Haki Africa. They demanded independent investigations, suspecting a cover-up and potential extrajudicial killings.

“We asked the Police IG, and it was agreed that the DCI should spend time there. When they returned, we demanded an inquest,” Matiang’i explained, stating that the case had been escalated to then-Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai. However, he clarified that police needed families to identify the victims before proceeding further.

The former CS accused the current administration of politicizing the issue, saying Cabinet Secretaries have no direct command over police operations. He emphasized that while the file was still open at the time of his exit, it is now up to current institutions to pursue justice.

Adding fuel to the unresolved case is a 2023 report by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), which linked at least three of the River Yala victims to individuals last seen in police custody. Human Rights Watch also criticized authorities in a January 2023 report for failing to properly investigate the disappearances, suggesting a pattern of state-backed impunity.

Matiang’i also addressed the murder of Chris Msando, who was brutally killed just days before the 2017 General Election. He stated that like River Yala, the Msando case remained under investigation during his tenure.

“We asked several questions. The DCI kept saying the file was still open. Even if you’re the President, there’s nothing you can do unless the police conclude investigations,” he said.

He also referenced the unresolved deaths of Jacob Juma and Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, reiterating that he is ready to testify under oath should a public inquest be launched.

“These cases will only be solved if the government allows independent inquests. I am ready to testify if summoned,” Matiang’i stated, urging the government to avoid weaponizing security issues for political mileage and instead uphold justice through transparency and legal due process.