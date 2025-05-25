Connect with us

Politics

Matiang’i Urges Kenyans to Demand More from Leaders

By

Published

Former CS Dr. Fred Matiangi
Former CS Dr. Fred Matiangi

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi:  The time for empty promises and deceitful politicians is over, according to Dr. Fred Matiang’i, who has called on Kenyans to elect leaders who can bring about real change. Speaking on May 24, 2025, Matiang’i expressed frustration with the slow pace of progress in the country, stating that Kenyans often take too long to realize what needs to be done to fix the nation.

The Need for Legitimate Leadership

Dr. Fred also emphasized the importance of electing “real people” and “legit people” who can be trusted to lead the country in the right direction. He noted that Kenyans have the capacity to see through deceitful individuals, but often choose to listen to their stories and lies instead. According to Matiang’i, it’s time for Kenyans to demand more from their leaders and to hold them accountable for their actions.

A Call to Action

“What frustrates me about some Kenyans is how long it takes for us to realise what needs to be done to fix our country. Sometimes, when people come in front of you, you have the capacity to look through them but we choose to listen to the many stories and lies. I urge Kenyans, this time round, let’s go for real people. Legit people”. This statement has been echoed by various leaders and citizens who are calling for a new era of leadership in the country.

