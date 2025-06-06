Mbadi Slams Gachagua Over Tribal Politics in Leadership

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has taken a sharp swipe at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s push to “unite” the Mt. Kenya region, warning that true statesmanship transcends narrow ethnic loyalties.

Mbadi’s critique comes on the heels of Gachagua’s call for regional cohesion, which opponents argued veered into tribal rhetoric. While Gachagua insists his unity agenda seeks only a “fair share of the national cake,” Mbadi countered that leadership must foster inclusive, national solutions rather than sectional posturing.

During a live TV interview, Mbadi reiterated that good leaders should never exploit ethnic sentiments for political gain. He contrasted that approach with Raila Odinga’s well – staffed economic council, praising technocratic debate over divisive slogans.

Moreover, Mbadi dismissed claims that government assets like Bomas of Kenya were being “sold off” as baseless mischief, harking back to Gachagua’s unsubstantiated allegations.

The public spat has exposed fissures within the ruling UDA coalition. As Mbadi champions data – driven policy and national unity, Gachagua doubles down on grassroots mobilization in Mt. Kenya. Observers warn that such internecine battles risk derailing the broader Bottom–Up Economic Agenda.

Leaders must rise above tribal lines and craft policies that bind rather than divide.

