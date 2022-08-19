Meet 22 Year Old University Student Who Won Seat After Campaigning on a Donkey

Elementaita University Fourth year student George Nene is celebrating his victory after defying all odds to win a Member of County Assembly (MCA) in Nakuru County.

The 22-year-old won the Elementaita MCA seat after running on a Safina Party ticket and receiving 4,310 votes in the election. He was up against former Nakuru County Assembly Majority Leader Moses Ndung’u who was running on a UDA ticket.

During an interview on Citizen TV, the MCA-elect revealed that the majority of residents related to him due to the obstacles he had to overcome to complete his education.

Nene revealed that he would borrow a donkey from a friend and use it as his mode of transportation during the election campaigns.

He explained that he did not have sufficient funds to run his campaigns because he came from a humble background.

“I was using a bicycle to campaign and it was quite difficult to move around because of the poor roads which got even worse when it rained.

“One of my acquaintances then gave me his donkey cart, which I fitted with the PA systems and generator to campaign. I thought about getting a vehicle but I couldn’t afford one,” he revealed.

The newly elected MCA stated that his top priority will be to improve the living conditions of his constituents, who are currently living in deplorable conditions.

“I was born in Ngecha, Elementaita ward, Nakuru county and I was drawn to the position because I wanted to address some of the problems facing area residents which I have experienced first-hand.I hope to return the favour by addressing some of the challenges that are rampant here once I assume office,” he stated.

