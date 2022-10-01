Meet 5 Top Politicians Who Succeeded After Dumping Raila Odinga

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance captain Raila Odinga is arguably one of the great politicians in Kenya and has nurtured a number of young politicians.

A number of the young politicians have fallen out with and followed their own part and eventually succeeding in politics.

Below are 5 politicians who have excelled since dumping Raila Odinga.

President William Ruto

President William Ruto worked closely with ODM party leader Raila Odinga in the run-up to the contentious 2007 General Election.

Ruto, who was then campaigning for Raila Odinga, was among those who contested the Electoral Commission of Kenya’s presidential election results, which declared late Mwai Kibaki as the president-elect.

Raila and Ruto fell out in 2011 after he sacked him from cabinet over a multi-billion maize scandal.

Since then Ruto has risen to become the Kenyan Head of State.

Musalia Mudavadi

The Amani National Congress party leader fell out with Raila after the 2017 General elections. Mudavadi joined hands with Ruto in the 2022 General elections and has been appointed as the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

Moses Wetangula

The National Assembly Speaker and Ford Kenya party leader fell out with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in 2018 after he was removed from his role as Senate Minority Leader.

Since leaving the Raila camp Wetangula has gained political clout and is now the third-in-command.

Eliud Owalo

Owalo was on Tuesday this week appointed as the Cabinet Secretary for ICT by President William Ruto. Owalo previously worked as former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s chief strategist.

The two fell out in 2013 after Raila lost to former President Uhuru Kenyatta. Owalo joined Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC but later quit and joined President William Ruto’s UDA camp. Owalo will now be President Ruto’s pointman in Luo Nyanza as he is set to replace Joe Mucheru in the Cabinet.

Other politicians who left Rail and succeeded include, Aden Duale who has been nominated to become Defence CS, Aisha Jumwa, Ababu Namwamba and Senate Speaker Amason Kingi.

