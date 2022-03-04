Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Meet President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Rarely Seen Brothers And The Powerful Jobs They Do

By

Published

images 2022 03 04T082933.059

Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, Kenya’s first president, was a true believer in polygamy. The late President had four wives, namely, Wahu Kenyatta, Edna Clarke, Grace Wanjiku, and Ngina Kenyatta.

While most people are familiar with Ngina Kenyatta’s son, President Uhuru Kenyatta, few are aware of Uhuru’s brothers or where they are.

1. Muhoho Kenyatta

images 2022 03 04T082952.336

He is Mama Ngina Kenyatta’s younger brother and Uhuru Kenyatta’s younger brother. Muhoho attended Nairobi’s famous St. Mary’s School. After that, he went to Williams College to pursue a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. Muhoho is the Chief Executive Officer of Brookside Dairy. He is also a member of the NCBA board of directors and one of the few Kenyans with a sugar import license. He has expanded his empire and influence in Kenya and abroad, much like his brother.

2. Peter Magana

103913d9fddfbc4cff0a448328cf0f24

He was born in a hospital in the United Kingdom on August 11, 1944. In contrast to Uhuru and Muhoho, Peter prefers to keep a quiet profile. He is so discreet that his last recorded visit to Kenya was in 1979, when he came to pay his respects to Jomo Kenyatta. Magana used to work for the BBC as a broadcaster and producer.

Also Read

I.  What You Need To Know About Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta Before Presidency

II. President Uhuru’s Son Eying Moses Kuria’s Seat?

III. Miguna Miguna Attacks Mama Ngina Kenyatta on Fierce Twitter Post

3. Peter Muigai

He was the first son of Jomo Kenyatta’s first wife, but he died in 1979. Peter was a well-known and influential businessman. Peter formerly worked in Kenya as an assistant minister of foreign affairs. He left a formidable empire in his wake, but his family prefers to keep a low profile as well, and nothing is known about them.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019