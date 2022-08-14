Connect with us

Meet Susan Kihika’s Little Known Billionaire Husband With With 62 Flats In Kitengela, 43 In Embakasi’

Nakuru County Governor elect Susan Kihika is married to one Sam Mburu who is said to be one of DP William Ruto’s close associates and  funder.

Mburu who has made substantial real estate investments played a crucial role in the 2013 campaigns for the URP. According to media sources, he funded Susan Kihika’s 2017 election campaigns.

Kihika and Mburu met during the 2013 general election and became a thing before exchanging vows in November 2020,in a traditionall ceremony with an African theme which was held in Laikipia. 

It was attended by some of the top veteran politicians, including DP Ruto, Aisha Jumwa, and Oscar Sudi.

Mburu is the on of the owners of Landmark Freight Services, a company with headquarters in Mombasa and two branches in China. According to reports, the company generates Sh10 million in monthly sales.

Mburu is also involved in the rental sector and owns multiple properties in various areas. In Solai, Nakuru, where his parents operated a charcoal burning business, he was raised. According to reports, the businessman began his career in Nakuru as a distributor of soft beverages.

He is also said to own 62 apartments in Kitengela, six luxury vehicles, 43 rental apartments on Airport North Road in Embakasi, and 15 rental homes in Nakuru.

Mburu was first married to Beatrice Wanjiku before divorcing and moved in with Susan Kihika afterward. Mburu and Wanjiku had sired 2 kids before their divorce. 

The businessman was on the DCI radar in 2019 after he was charged with evading taxes totaling Sh64 million. He was charged with conspiring with three businesses to undervalue products imported from Dubai along with several Kenya Bureau of Standards employees. 

Mburu is set to be on the spot in the next 5 years after his wife was announced as the new Nakuru Governor succeeding Lee Kinyanjui.

