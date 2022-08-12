Meet Two Pioneer Governors Who Have Made a Comeback

In the 2017 General elections a number of pioneer Governors lost their seats to other politicians after their first term did not satisfy the electorate.

In this year’s election, a number of former governors attempted to make a comeback, with some succeeding and others failing terribly.

Below are two lucky former governors who have reclaimed their seats so far.

Ken Lusaka

In the 2013 general elections Ken Lusaka became the first governor of Bungoma county. He was however thrown out in 2017 by Wycliffe Wangamati, running on the Ford Kenya ticket.

He was however given a position as speaker of the Senate after failing to retain his governors’ seat.

In this year’s general election Lusaka ran for office under a Ford Kenya ticket while Wangamati ran under the DAP-Kenya party. Lusaka emerged victorious after garnering 244,298 votes.

Simon Kachapin

Kachapin was the first West Pokot governor lost in the 2017 election to John Lonyangapuo.

He has made a comeback after he won this year’s election by defeating Lonyangapuo, and he has since made a triumphant comeback.

Election results showed that Kachapin received 86,476 votes, defeating Lonyangapuo’s 84,610. While Lonyangapuo ran on a Kenya Union Party (KUP) ticket, Kachapin ran on a UDA ticket.

Most of their counterparts who lost in the 2017 polls have again lost. They include William Kabogo who has lost in Kiambu, Evans Kidero who has lost in Homabay, Isaac Ruto in Bomet, Moses Akaranga in Vihiga and Jack Ranguma in Kisumu.

Others include Cleophas Lagat (Nandi), Joseph Ndathi (Kirinyaga) and David Nkadienyi (Kajiado).

Those who are yet to know their fate are Joshua Irungu inLaikipia, Daniel Waithaka inNyandarua, Issa Timamy inLamu, Ahmed Abdullahi inWajir, John Mrutu of Taita Taveta, Hussein Dado inTana River,Julius Malombe inKituiand Benjamin Cheboi in Baringo

