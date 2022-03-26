Miguna Miguna Speaks on Why He Prefers Ruto Over Raila

Canada based barrister Miguna Miguna has revealed on why he is supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential ambitions in the August 9 general elections.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with KDRTV on Friday night, Miguna claimed that Raila Odinga is worse than DP Ruto.

“I have called Dr. Ruto corrupt, I still call him corrupt. I did not change, I did not say he is clean, do you understand, I did not say he is good. I am saying Raila is worse, Raila is far worse,” Miguna stated.

“Raila betrays his supporters and behaves as if he does not have a brain, maybe he doesn’t. Maybe Uhuru took over his brain and he is just now a puppet the way Uhuru wants us to see him. Raila betrayed Msando, me and everybody he has worked with. Raila is a betrayer, a traitor and somebody who is bad but has not betrayed you which one would you pick. Nobody would pick a traitor,” he added.

Miguna accused the former prime minister of backing President Kenyatta as he continues to plunge the country into indebtedness for his own gains adding that he is the one pushing for good leadership.

When asked if he is kind of politician who shifts alliances based on personal interests he said he had not shifted from anywhere and Raila Odinga was the one who had shifted.

” I am the only one who has shifted, Raila Odinga is the one who left the struggle. After I was arrested and I was the one who conspired with with Uhuru to arrest me and blow up my house. Raila surrendered to those who rigged his elections in 2017, I was not the one who surrendered Raila did.” He stated.

