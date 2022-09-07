Miguna Miguna Writes Letter to the Assumption Committee, Asks to attend William Ruto’s Inauguration 

Exiled Kenyan Lawyer Dr Miguna Miguna has written a letter to the Assumption of the Office of the President Committee asking to be allowed to attend William Ruto’s Inauguration ceremony on Tuesday September 13.

In a letter drafted by his legal team led by Adrian Kamotho Njenga the former Raila Aide asked the committee chairperson, Dr. Joseph Kinyua, not to overlook his plight, but instead facilitate his return to Kenya.

“The Assumption of the Office of President Committee would be acting contrary to the Constitution if it proceeds with its business as usual, without reasonable regard to the plight of our client who has suffered tremendous injustice and indescribable psychological torture at the hands of the departing regime,” Miguna’s letter read in part.

“Thus, your Committee has an overarching duty and legal obligation to ensure that our client is facilitated to attend the swearing in ceremony of the 5th President, His Excellency William Samoei Ruto, without fail.” He added.

Njenga proceeded to implore the committee to lift all red alerts that had been imposed on Miguna following his 2018 deportation while noting that

Miguna is a legitimate Kenyan citizen who is entitled to be present at Ruto’s swearing-in ceremony.

“Further, may we have your earliest confirmation that all the red alerts and other unlawful restrictions that were ruthlessly imposed on our client have been lifted,”

“May you also get back to us with a replacement copy of our client’s passport in lieu of the one that was perforated and defaced by the primitive state officials who indiscriminately violated our client’s rights.” The letter read.

The Canada based lawyer was deported in February 2018 after taking part in Raila Odinga’s swearing in as the ‘People’s President’ at Uhuru Park on January 30, 2018.

His attempts to come back to Kenya have not been successful as the Uhuru Government issued red alerts to airlines.

