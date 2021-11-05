Mike Sonko To Alfred Mutua: Just Move On. I’ve Also Left My Side Chick With Everything After She Dumped Me Recently

Former Nairobi Governor Alfred Mutua has urged Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua to move and stop frustrating former lover Lilian Ng’ang’a.

On social media Sonko, who has been campaigning for the two to reunite, came to the realization that it won’t happen any time soon and is now is asking the governor to just drop all the demands he has on Ng’ang’a.

“This season looks like it’s a breakup one. Lakini love can at times be painful from what happened to Agnes tirop, now lilian and Kavaluku,” said Sonko.

The married politician surprisingly also confessed that his sidechick has been frustrating him forcing me to walk away and leave everything he bought for her for a piece of mind.

He urged Mutua to do the same.

“Hata mimi kuna dame ameniletea ufala but nimemwachia hadi kila kitu ya nyumba. Kavaluku move on peacefully you will heal,” Sonko confessed on Twitter.

This season looks like it's a break up one. Lakini love can atimes be painful from what happened to Agnes tirop, now lilian and Kavaluku. Hata mimi kuna dame ameniletea ufala but nimemwachia hadi kila kitu ya nyumba. Kavaluku move on peacefully you will heal. pic.twitter.com/0VaCA9KJ2d — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) November 4, 2021

Sonko has been keenly following the breakup and always shared his unsolicited advice to the two ex-lovers.

A pissed-off Ng’ang’a was recently forced to bash Sonko after he claimed she was intentionally embarrassing Mutua after her photos with lover Juliani were shared online by Boniface Mwangi.

READ ALSO: DP Ruto’s Son Badly Attacks Uhuru, Raila And OKA, Predicts What Will Happen In 2022

Sonko claimed that she was posting photos online with a new lover to get under Mutua’s skin.

“Aki si poa, stop hurting Kavaluku just move on in peace, you are now endangering the life of msanii,” Sonko said.

Ng’ang’a later fired back at Sonko saying she wasn’t even the one who shared them on social media.

She also questioned Sonko’s claim that she was putting the life of the award-winning musician in danger.

“These photos were posted by our friend and in no way, whatsoever are they meant to hurt anybody. My main concern though, Mike Sonko, is why should Juliani’s life be in danger for being with me?” Ng’ang’a posed.

According to a statement from Ng’ang’a on Wednesday 3, Mutua is demanding back everything he gave her including the monies.

She said that the governor is acting immaturely and should move on peacefully following their ugly breakup.

“Mr. Mutua is overreacting to our separation. Whilst indicated that I wanted to move on with my life, he thought otherwise,” Ng’ang’a said.

“Mutua angrily termed me as his Enemy No 1, and threatened to “crush me to ash, and take away everything I have, and own. He also threatened to harm persons close to me. He stated that he had offers from people to kill persons close to me, and threatened that he might indeed take up the offers to teach some of them a lesson,” the former first lady claimed.

She also accused the governor of stealing from him after taking her car and company shares.

“Mr. Mutua recently and illegally transferred my shares in the Ndash Enterprises LTD (the hotel company) to his sister Ann Mbandi Mutua. Again, a clear act of fraud. At no point did I execute a transfer of my shares or otherwise transfer my shareholding in the company to him, let alone his sister,” she said.

Ng’ang’a wants the Inspector General of Police and Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to charge Governor Mutua with the “serious crimes he has committed for me and my friends before anything else happens to us.”