Mike Sonko’s NEDP Party Approved, Paving Way for 2027 Political Comeback

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has achieved a significant political milestone with the full registration of his new political party, the National Economic Development Party (NEDP). Sonko received the certificate of registration on Tuesday morning at the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) headquarters in Westlands, Nairobi, signaling a potential revival of his political career ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Sonko, accompanied by senior party officials and supporters, was formally handed the certificate at the ORPP offices at Lion Place. This approval confirms that NEDP has successfully met all legal and administrative requirements outlined in the Political Parties Act, clearing its path for active participation in Kenyan politics. While he is considered the party leader, reports indicate that Sonko is expected to be formally installed in early 2026.

His impeachment as Nairobi Governor in 2020 on grounds of gross misconduct, abuse of office, and corruption had previously barred him from vying for any political seat, leading to a low political profile. However, the NEDP now provides him with an independent platform to pursue his political ambitions.

Speaking after receiving the certificate, Sonko stated, “This is the party to watch. We are building a movement that will help form the next government. Our foundation is economic transformation, development, and upgrading the livelihoods of Kenyans”. He urged leaders and citizens to join the party, emphasizing its role as a “national renewal platform”.

NEDP was among several parties recently submitted to the ORPP for approval, including the People Centred Party (PEC) and the United Super Alliance Party (USAP). The ORPP has invited public reservations regarding these newly approved parties within the next seven days.