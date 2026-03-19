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Politics

Millicent Omanga Joins Gachagua’s DCP Party

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Rigathi Gachagua and Millicent Omanga

Ex-nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has officially joined former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

Omanga was received by Gachagua at the DCP Party headquarters in Nairobi on Thursday, March 19.

Gachagua, in a post via X, said the DCP party will not leave anyone behind ahead of the 2027 General election.

“Welcome to DCP Party, Senator Millicent Omanga, Mama Miradi. Our party stands with the people; we listen to them every step of the way, and this is the home for people-oriented leadership.

“We recognize and affirm every citizen of Kenya, and we leave no Kenyan behind,” the former Deputy President remarked.

On her part, Omanga apologized to Nairobi residents for supporting President William Ruto in the last general election.

The former Senator claimed that President Ruto broke all the promises he had made to Kenyans during the campaigns.

“I am asking for your forgiveness for thinking that the UDA wheelbarrow was going somewhere, but I was wrong. He lied to all of us,” Omanga said.

Omanga is aiming to run for the Nairobi County Woman Representative seat in the 2027 General election on a DCP ticket.

She previously vied for the seat under a UDA party ticket in the last general election but lost to ODM Party’s Esther Passaris.

“Many people have been asking what my plan is for 2027. I will be on the ballot for the Nairobi Women Representative position. I will be with my people. I hear you, and we are together in this,” she said on February 7.

Omanga is set to face Nominated Senators Karen Nyamu, Tabitha Mutinda, and Crystal Asige, who have also declared their intention to vie for the seat.

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