Millie Odhiambo Escalates Feud, Vows Not to Back Down

Suba North Member of Parliament Millie Odhimabo has declared she will not back down despite growing tensions in the ODM Party.

In a post on Friday, May 1, Odhiambo said the dispute is far from over, describing the current political moment as necessary and long overdue.

The ODM Member of Parliament explained that she had endured sustained criticism before deciding to respond.

“Happy preparations day, good people. Yesterday was fire. I am not relenting any time soon. My apologies, though, to people who love us both. I feel you, I hear you, I understand you. We are putting you in a fix.

“Just keep quiet for now. The wind will settle, but before it settles, fire must burn. As an older person, I have tolerated a lot for years. It reaches a point when shit must hit the fan, and that point is now,” she stated.

Odimabo also hinted at a shift in focus toward development accountability, revealing plans to launch a grassroots campaign comparing National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) projects and county-funded initiatives in Homa Bay.

The lawmaker accused some leaders in Homa Bay of misrepresenting development projects, warning against attributing national government or NGO-funded developments to county administrations or NG-CDF.

She highlighted key developments such as the Homa Bay Fish Market and Homa Bay Stadium as examples of national government initiatives.

“We will not allow projects by NGOs or the National Government to be paraded as County projects or NGCDF projects. So do not put a photo of the Homabay Fish Market, the Homabay Stadium, or any other. Those are projects done by the National Government,” she said.

Further, Millie Odhimabo announced she would soon release detailed comparisons of development projects.