Minisrey Of Lands Blames Corrupt Cartels For Theft Of 367 Title Deeds

ARDHI HOUSE

The Ministry of Lands has blamed cartels for the theft of 367 security papers that were stolen from the Government printer.

In a statement on Sunday, September 29, the Ministry said the stolen security papers are used for printing Title deeds.

The Lands Ministry noted that it uses the Government Printer for the provision of the security documents used for printing Title Deeds.

“Our attention has been drawn to a gazette notice issued by the Government Printer on September 26, 2024, regarding 367 security papers that were stolen at the Printer. The documents stolen at the Government Printer are the papers that are used for printing Title Deeds.

“The Ministry of Lands relies on the Government Printer for the provision of the security documents used for printing Title Deeds. We would like to reassure Kenyans that what was stolen at the Government Printer are not title deeds but the papers that are used for printing titles,” read the statement in part.

The Ministry explained that the security papers can only become title deeds after they are handed over to the Ministry of Lands, filled with ownership details, and sealed with the stamp and signature of the Registrar after all due processes are followed.

According to the Ministry, the theft of the security papers is intended to produce fake titles by land cartels.

“The Ministry of Lands has enhanced its mechanisms for fighting land fraud and is working closely with security agencies to defeat the mechanisms that cartels and corrupt officials have traditionally used to commit land fraud. Those anti-corruption efforts will be applied to ensure that none of the documents that have been reported as stolen become a threat to land ownership,” The Ministry stated.

Further, the Ministry stated that one officer working at the Government Printer has already been arrested by the security agencies in relation to the theft.

