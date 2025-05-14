Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Mithika Linturi Resigns Citing Corruption and Human Rights Abuses

By

Published

EX Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi
EX Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has suffered another significant blow with the resignation of former Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi, who cited the party’s abandonment of its core principles, tolerance for corruption, and human rights abuses as the reasons for his departure. This move comes on the heels of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s recent exit from the party, who also expressed similar grievances and announced plans to challenge President Ruto in the 2027 elections alongside opposition leaders.

Linturi’s resignation letter, released to the press, expressed his disappointment with the party’s leadership, stating that UDA had deviated from its founding principles and failed to address pressing issues affecting Kenyans. He accused the party of being complicit in corruption and human rights abuses, which he claimed were rampant within the current administration.

The former CS also expressed concern over the party’s failure to provide a platform for constructive opposition, instead choosing to align itself with the ruling party’s agenda. He emphasized that his decision to resign was not taken lightly, but felt it was necessary to maintain his integrity and commitment to public service.

The exodus of senior leaders from UDA has raised questions about the party’s future and its ability to remain a viable opposition force in Kenyan politics. With Linturi’s resignation, the party is faced with the task of rebuilding and rebranding itself to regain the trust of its members and supporters.

The developments within UDA have also sparked speculation about the future of the party’s alliances and potential mergers with other political parties. As the political landscape in Kenya continues to shift, one thing is clear: the UDA party has a long road to recovery ahead of it.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021