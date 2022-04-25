Connect with us

Mixed Reactions As President Uhuru Fails To Shake Hands With DP Ruto

Kenyans have elicited mixed reactions online after President Uhuru Kenyatta opted to to shake hands with his deputy William Ruto.

The second in command on Monday April 25 welcomed the head of state in unveiling the body viewing of late President Mwai Kibaki. 

Ruto and Uhuru bowed for each other as a sign of greeting. 

This has made netizens on social media to comment on the Ruto- Uhuru greetings.

Here are some of the comments

James Alloy: Uhuru has completely lost it. He’s losing his sobriety, as head of state.

Jo: When it comes to Ruto , COVID protocols have to be respected.

Antony Mulake: The Good think is they have Acknowledged the Deputy President of Republic of kenya was present! Acknowledge and admin the truth.

Cyprian Nyakundi: But this is petty. Sasa unanyimana salamu because you differ politically? Watu wa St. Mary’s wanakuwanga na utoto excess tu. These rich kids are petty AF. 

Renaissance Man: Ruto got vaccinated with the suspect sputnik, Russian COVID vaccine. He’s not been adhering to COVID-19 rules. Only a person whose vaccination status is verifiable can greet the president. Keep in mind Ruto would be celebrating if Unye was the one in Obako’s position. Desperado.

Steve:  I agree with uhuru,  someone can’t abuse you all day long then smile with you when you meet.

Read Also: Uhuru Reveals Main Reason Behind His Fallout With DP William Ruto

In this article:
