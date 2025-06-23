Morara Kebaso exits politics under pressure and scrutiny

Morara Kebaso the vibrant 29-year old lawyer, activist, and founder of the Inclusive National Justice, Economic and Civic Transformation (INJECT) Party has officially quit politics.

The decision, revealed through a series of candid social media posts on June 23, 2025, ends a swift political journey that began with his viral “Vampire Diaries” exposés and peaked with his formation of a youth-driven party born out of the 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests.

“Guys, I finally escaped politics. I can now live my life, run my business, make money, travel the world, see my friends, visit a bar, and not worry about pictures. I’m free,” Kebaso wrote to his followers on X.

The post captured the emotional fatigue of a man once hailed as the fearless voice of Kenya’s Gen Z, who now cites constant public scrutiny, threats to his safety, and media misrepresentation as reasons for his departure.

A Meteoric Rise Fueled by Protest and Digital Power

Morara’s popularity rose in 2024 as he documented stalled government projects using short, creative skits that often mimicked President William Ruto. His iconic phrase “Previously on Vampire Diaries…” resonated with frustrated youth, turning his activism into a national movement. Publicly funded and driven by digital engagement, Kebaso became a symbol of resistance against government inefficiency and corruption.

In September 2024, he launched the INJECT Party to transition from protest to policy. But with visibility came vulnerability.

From People’s Champion to Political Target

Morara’s brief time in politics was drilled with challenges. He survived a violent attack during the Gachagua impeachment hearings at Bomas of Kenya. He faced allegations of unpaid taxes and drew criticism after repeatedly asking for financial support online.

Controversy deepened when his party briefly aligned with the opposition, and a photo emerged of him with Kenya Kwanza insiders drawing accusations that he was a state-backed “project.” Internal resignations and questions about party leadership soon followed.

“I no longer have to show up for TV interviews and get misquoted,” he wrote. “I was almost going mad. I can live again.”

Legacy or Lesson?

Though Kebaso is stepping back, he assured followers that contributed assets to INJECT will be handed over to trusted party leadership. He vowed to support young leaders from the sidelines financially and emotionally.

His exit has drawn mixed reactions. Mugirango South MP Silvanus Osoro acknowledged the pressures of public life, while many Kenyans expressed disappointment and empathy.

Morara Kebaso’s rise and retreat outline the promise and peril of youth leadership in the digital era – where the line between fame and failure is razor-thin, and the cost of courage can be crushing.

Morara Kebaso’s decision highlights the intense pressures faced by young, emerging political figures in the digital age, where every move is scrutinized and public life can quickly become overwhelming.