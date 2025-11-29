Moses Kuria Adresses Claims of Being Used to Split Votes in Mbeere North By-Election

Former Public CS Moses Kuria has dismissed claims that he was deployed as a decoy to split votes in the recently concluded Mbeere North by-election.

In a statement on Saturday, November 29, Kuria said he was amused by critics saying the Chama Cha Kazi candidate Duncan Mbui split votes in Mbeere North.

“I am amused by those saying the CCK party, and I were on a mission to divide votes in Mbeere North,” said Kuria.

The former CS noted that CCK picked Mbui to run in Mbeere North after he was dropped by Rigathi Gachagu’s DCP party in the mini polls.

“We picked Hon Duncan Mbui after he was dropped by DCP. Why did they drop him? UDA united all aspirants who lost to Wamuthende in the nominations. Why didn’t the opposition do the same?” Kuria stated.

Kuria also pointed out that besides the three main candidates, there were five other contenders in the race, asking rhetorically who had sent them to split votes.

At the same time, he argued that major political figures campaigned for his rivals, while he was the only outsider who showed up to support Mbui.

“There were 5 other candidates other than Karish, Wamuthende and Mbui. Who had sent these other 5 ? I was the only leader from outside Mbeere who campaigned for Mbui.

“The Karish team had Riggy G, Kalonzo, Eugene, Natembeya, Matiangi, Karua, Kivuti, Muturi, Mukunji, Methu and others. How do I garner 2,480 votes when I am alone enough to spoil your votes?” Kuria asked.

Further, Kuria challenged the opposition’s narrative, questioning how UDA managed to secure over 15,000 votes in the Mt Kenya region and then blamed someone with only 2,480 votes for their loss.

“CCK was formed on 17th August 2021. We have been around long before other parties. To the best of my knowledge, the business of parties is sponsoring candidates. Should we branch off and start selling bras?” Kuria concluded.

In the Thursday By-election, UDA’s Leonard Muriuki Wa Muthende emerged victorious with 15,802 votes, defeating Newton Kariuki Ndwiga of the Democratic Party (DP), who secured 15,308 votes.

On the other hand, CCK’s Mbui garnered 2,480 votes.

