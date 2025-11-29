Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Moses Kuria Adresses Claims of Being Used to Split Votes in Mbeere North By-Election

Published

Moses Kuria

Former Public CS Moses Kuria has dismissed claims that he was deployed as a decoy to split votes in the recently concluded Mbeere North by-election.

In a statement on Saturday, November 29, Kuria said he was amused by critics saying the Chama Cha Kazi candidate  Duncan Mbui split votes in Mbeere North.

“I am amused by those saying the CCK party, and I were on a mission to divide votes in Mbeere North,” said Kuria.

The former CS noted that CCK picked Mbui to run in Mbeere North after he was dropped by Rigathi Gachagu’s DCP party in the mini polls.

“We picked Hon Duncan Mbui after he was dropped by DCP. Why did they drop him? UDA united all aspirants who lost to Wamuthende in the nominations. Why didn’t the opposition do the same?” Kuria stated.

Kuria also pointed out that besides the three main candidates, there were five other contenders in the race, asking rhetorically who had sent them to split votes.

At the same time, he argued that major political figures campaigned for his rivals, while he was the only outsider who showed up to support Mbui.

“There were 5 other candidates other than Karish, Wamuthende and Mbui. Who had sent these other 5 ? I was the only leader from outside Mbeere who campaigned for Mbui.

“The Karish team had Riggy G, Kalonzo, Eugene, Natembeya, Matiangi, Karua, Kivuti, Muturi, Mukunji, Methu and others. How do I garner 2,480 votes when I am alone enough to spoil your votes?” Kuria asked.

Further, Kuria challenged the opposition’s narrative, questioning how UDA managed to secure over 15,000 votes in the Mt Kenya region and then blamed someone with only 2,480 votes for their loss.

“CCK was formed on 17th August 2021. We have been around long before other parties. To the best of my knowledge, the business of parties is sponsoring candidates. Should we branch off and start selling bras?” Kuria concluded.

In the Thursday By-election, UDA’s Leonard Muriuki Wa Muthende emerged victorious with 15,802 votes, defeating Newton Kariuki Ndwiga of the Democratic Party (DP), who secured 15,308 votes.

On the other hand, CCK’s Mbui garnered 2,480 votes.

Also Read: UDA’s Leonard Wa Muthende Wins Mbeere North Seat

In this article:,

You May Also Like

Moses Kuria says MPs Pocketed Ksh100,000 to Kick Out Duale Moses Kuria says MPs Pocketed Ksh100,000 to Kick Out Duale

Politics

Moses Kuria Blows the Lid Off Uhuru-Era Bribery in Duale Ouster

Former State House senior adviser and ex-Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria sparked a political firestorm with explosive claims that Members of Parliament (MPs) were...

August 20, 2025
FB IMG 1703827885515 FB IMG 1703827885515

News

Moses Kuria Warns Duale Over Remarks on Mt Kenya

Former Public Service CS Moses Kuria has cautioned Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale following remarks he made over the Mt Kenya community. In a...

August 17, 2025
GvWdCh WwAA47pB GvWdCh WwAA47pB

News

Moses Kuria Resigns As President Ruto’s Advisor

Moses Kuria has resigned from his role as Senior Advisor to President William Ruto. In a statement on Tuesday, July 8, Kuria said President...

July 8, 2025
mosd 1733033859 (1) mosd 1733033859 (1)

News

Moses Kuria Hints At Vying For Presidency in 2027 Elections

President William Ruto’s senior adviser on the Council of Economic Advisors, Moses Kuria, has hinted at vying for the presidency in the 2027 general...

June 23, 2025