Moses Kuria: Mt Kenya Invested In Kenya Kwanza, We Are Not Ready To Leave

CS Moses Kuria

Public Service CS Moses Kuria now says the Mt Kenya region invested heavily in the Kenya Kwanza government.

Speaking during a church service in Nakuru on Sunday, Kuria said the Mt Kenya region remains steadfast in its support for  President William Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza government and is not prepared to back down.

Kuria said the Mt Kenya region is committed to supporting the government and asked those wishing to quit to do so.

“Our people fought hard for this government. As members of the UDA party, we formed the Kenya Kwanza government, and we would be foolish to let others come and take away what we have built together. Even women don’t walk away from their homes during harvest time,” said Kuria.

The Public Service CS warned Mt Kenya leaders against the fallout in government saying some leaders are eager to reap the rewards of the region’s investments without having contributed.

“Let us be careful because if some of us decide to leave, there are people strategically waiting for that opportunity to benefit greatly from what we have worked hard for,” Kuria added.

The former Gatundu South MP’s remarks come at a time when DP Rigathi Gachagua is advocating for the Mt Kenya region unity and the one man one vote one shilling revenue sharing formula.

The DP’s stance has received criticism from key allies of President Ruto who accuse him of being a tribalist.

Gachagua on Sunday hit back at his critics saying unity is just like the bottom-up economic approach and standard down going up.

“The bottom-up economic transformation agenda starts from down coming up. It is the same with unity. It starts at the home between the husband and wife, then the village, location, sub-county, county, and the rest of Kenya,” said the DP.

Also Read: Moses Kuria Accuses DP Gachagua’s Team Of Setting Him Up Against President Ruto 

