Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Moses Kuria Ready To Return Ksh 100K Bribe He Took: ‘This Things Happen’

samora@kdrtv

By

Published

moese

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has admitted that he was bribed to vote for Amos Kimunya as the majority leader.

Speaking in a BBC interview on Thursday, Kuria said that MPs being paid to pass bills in parliament is something that happens a lot.

“When the new Majority Leader was appointed because they were not elected…we went to the majority leader’s office and received the $1,000 gift,” he said.

READ ALSO: The Millions In Salary Larry Madowo Will Be Taking Home After Landing New CNN Job

Kimunya replaced Garissa Township MP Aden Duale last year after a Jubilee’s Parliamentary Group meeting at KICC. Kuria further stated that MPs were paid to pass BBI too.

He showed regrets for taking the money and said he’s willing to return it though not so sure to who.

“I’m not sure if the money belonged to Kenyan taxpayers, but I’ll be refunding the most recent that I can recall to the office of the leader of the majority,” he added.

“These things don’t happen on camera, and I don’t expect them to admit it, but they do happen in the majority leader’s office.”

Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu denied the matter insisting that MPs voted without any outside forces. He said Kuria’s comments give MPs a bad image in society.

“Members of this House are all honourable members. They have been elected by Kenyans and have a chance to say Yes or NO. It was very wrong that the member was saying the 235 members who voted Yes could only do that after being given Sh100,000.” he said.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest International and local Kenya News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021