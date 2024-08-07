Connect with us

Politics

Moses Kuria Speaks On Impeachment Plot Against DP Gachagua

By

Published

FB IMG 1703827885515

Public Service CS Moses Kuria

Former Public Service CS Moses Kuria has announced he will not support the impeachment plot against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. 

Speaking on Wednesday, August 7 in Subukia, Nakuru County, Kuria said he would not allow such a move against the Second in command.

“I hear people saying that that the Deputy President should be impeached. I will not agree for the deputy president to be impeached. As long as I am alive I will not agree he be impeached. We cannot pay a bad deed with a worse one, I have released him on a free bond,” Kuria stated.

Meanwhile, the former CS raised concern about the Cabinet nominees from the Mt Kenya region who have been picked to the new broad-based government.

Kuria noted that the Raila-led ODM wing presented a list of well-known political hotheads, while the Mt. Kenya region presented lesser-known individuals with unclear credentials.

“During the recent reshuffle, some have brought their superstars… haven’t you seen Joho? Haven’t you seen Oparanya? Haven’t you seen John Mbadi? Ours who have been returned and those who have been selected even if you go to the encyclopedia, you can’t tell where the person is coming from or where they are going,” Kuria remarked.

Kuria promised to travel around the Mt Kenya region to tell people what he had learnt since the last election and ensure that the region did not make the same mistakes again.

The former Gatundu MP claimed that other people ended up in Ruto’s new cabinet as a result of political miscalculations and unnecessary wars in Mt Kenya.

“Before you start any war, you should also focus on how the war will end, all these fights are the ones that made other people seize the opportunity to join the government,” Kuria added.

This comes a day after DP Gachagua said he is aware of impeachment rumors against him and said he would not take the seriously.

Also Read: DP Gachagua urges politicians to tone debate on 2027, 2032 elections

