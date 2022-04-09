Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Moses Kuria Warns Uhuru, Predicts What Will Happen To Him If Raila Becomes President

By

Published

20220331 230528

Chama Cha Kazi party leader Moses Kuria has predicted that Raila Odinga will betray his handshake partner Uhuru Kenyatta if he wins the August 9 general elections.

Kuria said in a post on his social media accounts on Saturday, April 9, that the disagreement within the Azimio-One Kenya coalition was a foreshadowing of how Raila will assert control over his partners.

“In the unlikely event Raila becomes President, he will do Uhuru Kenyatta a good one.”

“So Uhuru thinks he will get 40 per cent of government and Kalonzo (Musyoka of Wiper) 30 per cent and Raila is left to share 30 per cent among his ODM base after fighting for 60 years to be President between himself and his father? Kuria asked.

MOSES KURIA APOLOGISES

He went on to say that the former Prime Minister is a political mastermind and enigma who knows the importance of changing tactics frequently.

Also Read Most Kenyan Politicians Have Mental Issues -Moses Wetangula

Kuria said, for instance, that the ODM boss aided Congo’s President, Felix Tshisekedi, in gaining full control of the government in 2019. As a result, the incumbent president and his predecessor, Joseph Kabila fell out.

“It was Raila Odinga who chartered a plane to DRC to coach Felix Tshisekedi on how to fix Joseph Kabila who thought Tshisekedi was his project,” Kuria claimed.

Raila headache

Kuria’s statement comes amid divisions within Azimio la Umoja One Kenya regarding government sharing among coalition members.

On April 6, a group led by Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and his Makueni counterpart Kibwana presented new demands on a power-sharing formula, attempting to challenge Wiper’s dominance in the alliance.

Also Read Moses Kuria Reveals Why He is Supporting Ruto and not Raila

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020