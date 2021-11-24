Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Moses Wetangula hints on a compromise candidate from Central Kenya

By

Published

FB IMG 16376579226809543 2
FB IMG 16376579226809543 2

KDRTV News Nairobi-The OKA Principals comprising of Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, Gedion Moi and Moses Wetangula, are in a four way junction not sure to move forward, make a right turn or left turn.

From their body language and proverbial diction on their media briefings their house is on fire.

Time is running out for the OKA Principals and they have no better option than a compromise candidate presumably from the Central Kenyan region.

A source close to the four presidential contenders has intimated to KDRTV News that every principal is reading from different script.

Today they met the Mount Kenya leaders forum headed by Martha Karua and hinted that they might settle for a consensus candidate preferably from Mount Kenya region in order to neutralize the Ruto and Raila candidacy which has almost sent their presidential and political ambitions to the dustbin.

Raila Odinga’s solid support from the Mount Kenya billionaire club has sent shivers down the spine not only to the OKA principals but also to the Deputy Principal’s camp which is running against the tide and cutting into his perceived overwhelming support he’s been commanding since his campaigns started immediately after the 2017 general elections was called.

Musalia Mudavadi , Gedion Moi and Kalonzo Musyoka camps are each demanding to be the flag bearer while Moses Wetangula has been sandwiched between the three camps and he’s playing the peace maker in this intricate balance but he is now open to  the idea of a compromise candidate because neither the camps is willing to give in and support one candidate.

READ ALSO:“I Will No Longer Respect Lusaka And Wetangula” Fires Erupts In Bungoma As Wangamati Declares War With Ford Kenya

The equation has been complicated by President Uhuru Kenyatta who has already indicated from his body language and close confidants that he is supporting Raila Odinga for the top seat.

Several meetings called by President Uhuru to implore on the OKA principals to drop their ambitions and support Raila is yet to bear fruits as the principals have vehemently rejected his proposals and have threatened to walk out of any arrangement where Raila will be declared the candidate who will face off with Ruto in the August 2022 presidential election.

Senator Gedion Moi seems to have made a decision to support Raila Odinga after listening to the counsel and requests from President Uhuru Kenyatta but he’s not come out clearly to state make his decision public and still on the wait and see situation.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest International and Kenya News. Bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay updated with the latest Kenya and International News.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019