MP Babu Owino Alleges Sakaja Orchestrated Violence In Nairobi CBD

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has ignited a political firestorm in Nairobi, directly accusing Governor Johnson Sakaja of orchestrating the recent violence that plagued the capital on 17th June 2025.

Owino claims the chaos, which saw armed individuals attack protestors and civilians, was not spontaneous but a “planned and well-funded operation” involving “hired goons”.

He asserts these acts constitute “state-enabled criminality” designed to suppress dissent and intimidate the publice.

The unrest, which occurred during demonstrations protesting the death of Albert Ojwang in police custody, left numerous individuals injured and counting losses.

Eyewitnesses reported that the armed groups, carrying knives and rungus, targeted both protestors and bystanders, engaging in robbery and assault.

Babu furiously stated, “These goons did not act out of anger. They were sent. Sent with a mission to harm, to steal, and to silence”. He further criticized Sakaja, declaring, “Hurting others does not give you power; it only reveals your utter disregard for the rule of law”.

Babu Owino has painted a grim picture of Nairobi under Sakaja’s leadership, describing the capital as “disorganised” and alleging that government machinery is being used for intimidation rather than protection.

He has called for investigations into the funding of these alleged gangs and demanded compensation for victims.

While Governor Sakaja had not directly responded to Owino’s specific allegations at the time of reporting, he previously issued a warning on June 15 to those responsible for destroying city infrastructure during earlier protests.

Sakaja claimed security agencies had identified individuals who vandalized lighting and sanitation facilities, labeling them as “criminals” who masqueraded as protestors.

He urged for peaceful demonstrations, stating, “Even if we are angry, let us not destroy our property”.

However, critics like Babu view these remarks as a diversion from the more serious accusations of state complicity in the violence.

The escalating tensions leave Nairobians seeking answers regarding public safety and governance.