MP Didmus Barasa Summoned By EACC Over Claims Of Defrauding Businesswoman Ksh. 2 Million

Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa has been summoned by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over allegations of defrauding a businesswoman of Ksh. 2 million.

EACC directed the UDA MP to appear before them on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, for statement recording.

“The Commission accords you a second opportunity to come and respond to the allegations of bribery made against you. To this end, you are required to appear at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission’s offices at Integrity Centre, Nairobi on 27th August 2024 at 9:00 am,” EACC stated.

Barasa is accused of soliciting the money with the promise that he would influence the award of a government tender to the unnamed businesswoman.

After receiving the money in December 2023, the MP cut off communication with the woman and avoided her attempts to contact him.

Speaking on Sunday, Barasa said that the matter in question is purely a civil matter and not criminal.

He claimed that a former gubernatorial candidate was behind his dispute, saying that after they disagreed over the repayment of a debt, the said former gubernatorial candidate came up with bribery allegations to link him to wrongdoing.

“I borrowed Sh2 million from the former candidate as a soft loan. When the time came for payment, I reminded the candidate that ‘you borrowed Sh4 million from me during the campaigns and you have not paid’. That is the disagreement that made me not pay,” Barasa remarked.

The Kimilili lawmaker also said he would not honor the EACC summon arguing that the commission cannot be used as a debt collection center.

“You have no role to play in assisting the said person to recover the loan advanced to me as loan. You have documents indicating why the loan was wired to my account. Let the person go to civil court and we will meet there. I will not honour your summon because you have no jurisdiction over the matter,” Barasa added.

Also read: Didmus Baraza the Kimilili Member of Parliament chased from Twitter space by Gen Z