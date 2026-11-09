MP Ronald Karauri Joins UDA Party

Kasarani Member of Parliament Ronald Karauri has officially joined the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party.

Karauri, who was elected as an Independent MP in the 2022 General election, was welcomed to the UDA Party on Monday, November 9, by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Secretary General Hassan Omar.

In a statement after joining UDA, Karauri said his decision followed an assessment of available political options as he seeks to take his political ambitions beyond Kasarani Constituency to the county level.

The lawmaker noted that he believed UDA provided the right platform through which he could pursue his Nairobi gubernatorial ambitions.

“Today, I take a new political step by joining the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) as I pursue my ambition to serve Nairobi as Governor in 2027. I looked at all the options and chose where I believe I can deliver for Nairobi,” he stated.

Karauri expressed gratitude to Kasarani residents for electing him as an independent MP, saying his experience representing the constituency has strengthened his desire to serve the wider city.

“I have served the people of Kasarani as an Independent MP, and I remain grateful for their trust. I looked at all the options and chose where I believe I can deliver for Nairobi,” Karauri added.

His move to UDA comes days after Governor Sakaja left the ruling party and joined the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Sakaja was officially welcomed to the ODM party by the party’s senior leadership, led by Gladys Wanga and Simba Arati.

Speaking during the event, Sakaja said he brings his experience to the party and vibrant youthful support to propel the party’s interests ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“I bring with me the commitment I had to service, experience, energy and conviction that the next phase of politics, the next chapter of our politics, must be measured not simply by elections we win but by the lives we transform,” said Sakaja.

The Nairobi County boss also said he identifies with and subscribes to the leadership principles and policies of the late Raila Odinga.