MPs to Occupy New Parliament Towers From Next Week

Members of Parliament are set to occupy the new Parliament Towers from next week. According to Moses Wetangula, National Assembly Members will occupy 280 offices of the 331 available in the building.

“In order to ensure that members occupy the offices immediately they are handed over, I have directed the clerk to prepare the schedule of allocation of the 280 offices being equitable share of the apportioned to the National Assembly, regrettably around 63 members of this house will not be accommodated in the new office block,” Wetangula said.

Members of the House leadership namely the Speaker, Majority Leader, Minority Leader, their deputies, Majority Whip and Minority Whip will be given priority in occupying the offices.

“The election of committee chairpersons and the vice chairpersons will be concluded by Friday, (November 4) and there I have directed the clerk to carry out the allocation next week from Monday 7th November 2022,” said Wetangula.

Members of Parliament who are serving their first term will be allocated their offices from Wednesday, November 9th. Those who will miss spaces in the new building will be accommodated in other existing parliament buildings.

“Those who will not be accommodated in the new building they will be accommodated in other buildings within Parliament ” Wetangula stated.

The 28-story office building will also feature 26 committee-meeting rooms where various committees will be convening.

The project was supposed to be completed in January 2018, however, the deadline was pushed to August 23, 2020.

The delay was additionally exacerbated by an audit inquiry from the Auditor General, who expressed concern about the project’s incompleteness despite millions of shillings invested in it.

The building, which was constructed by the Parliamentary Service Commission, is situated between Continental House and County Hall.

The project was managed by China Jiangxi Construction Company at a cost of Sh8 billion. It is one of the tallest buildings in Nairobi standing 125 meters tall.

