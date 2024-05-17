Mt Kenya Leaders Unveil New Coalition

A section of Mt Kenya leaders led by Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua and Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni on Friday launched the Haki coalition to push for the region’s interests and unity under the guidance of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during the Limuru III summit, the Mt Kenya leaders said the new movement is aimed at vouching for the “one man, one vote, one shilling” revenue-sharing formula.

The leaders slammed Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua accusing him of failing to safeguard the interest of the region despite being in government.

They agreed to work towards uniting the region along the three thematic areas; which include political, social, and economic.

The summit also resulted in leaders drafting five resolutions namely; working towards uniting the region, pursuing the region’s interest through all means, and allocation of national resources which they said must be guided by one man one vote one shilling policy.

“We must agree that those who showed up for the meeting are people keen on the Mt Kenyan unity and we appreciate all those who turned up. We are advocating for one Mountain one voice. The door is open for all who want to join us in this regional unity call.

“Our people should desist from being used to create division amongst us at the people of the Mt Kenya region,” Karua said.

The meeting also attracted former Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi, Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje, Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba, Starehe MP Amos Mwago, former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu, and vocal lawyer Ndegwa Njiru.

Businessmen and elders from the Mt Kenya region also attended the meeting which was held at Kabuku in Kiambu County.

Also Read: Former President Uhuru Kenyatta Appointed To Lead AU Election Observer Mission in South Africa