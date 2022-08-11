Mt Kenya’s Tallest Politician Wins Parliamentary Seat

Conservationist Geoffrey Kiringa Ruku who is the tallest politician in Mt Kenya region has been chosen as the Mbeere North Member of Parliament after easily defeating incumbent MP Muriuki Njagagua and five other candidates.

Ruku is two meters tall, or almost 6.5 feet taller than President Uhuru Kenyatta who is six feet tall.

His victory was announced by Mbeere returning officer Rebecca Damiano.

In 2017, Ruku ran for a Jubilee ticket to represent Embu in the Senate but lost to Njeru Ndwiga. He opted to run for Mbeere North MP seat but was defeated by Njagagua.

Ruku is said to be a close ally of speaker Justin Muturi who is a principal in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Speaking after being declared the winner, Ruku thanked the Speaker for his guidance.

“And my party leader, Justin B. Muturi, I cannot thank you enough for your leadership, mentorship and guidance that dates back years. Your wisdom and support have made this win possible,” Ruku said after his victory.

Ruku is the founder of Carbon Manna Africa, a Kenyan non-profit organization that advocates for the democratization of carbon offsets at the household level.

Between 2015 and 2017, he served as a trustee of the Water Services Trust Fund. Prior to that, he served as Mashav Coordinator at the Israeli Embassy in Nairobi.

His competitor Patrisio Njiru has acknowledged defeat and praised the victorious candidate.

“We have fought the good fight but now graciously concede to the choice of the Mbeere North people,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

“My congratulations and best wishes to the MP Elect. Let’s all now focus on building and developing our communities with God’s guidance.” He added.

