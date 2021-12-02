Mudavadi Finally Speaks About Musando’s Murder, Warns Chebukati Against Electoral Illegalities

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi is currently presiding over the launch of ANC Digital platforms that will give an opportunity new members to register through digitization.

Addressing hundreds of ANC delegates, the former Deputy Prime Minister Musalia Mudavadi aptly urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati and other commissioners to desist from electoral illegalities that might deny Kenyans their sovereignty will of electing their preferred candidate in 2022 presidential race.

“As ANC party, we want to urge IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati and his allied commissioner to exercise high index of transparency, free and fair elections. That is the message we want to put across the nation. In fact as a party, we are also obliged in ensuring that the electoral decency is highly preserved” Mudavadi noted.

While referring to the sudden death of the late IEBC commissioner Chris Musando, who was bluntly tortured and murdered few months to general election, Mudavadi cautioned Chebukati not to push the electoral procedures into circumstances that will lead to deaths of electoral partakers during and after 9th August 2022 polls.

“We all know what happened to the late Chris Musando few months to general election. We don’t want the IEBC to lead us into such direction again, where commissioners are murdered few months to general election” Mudavadi insisted.

The late Chris Musando was murdered for allegedly the IEBC servers to be infiltrated and manipulate figures in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta. According to the NASA claims, the manipulated figures ascended the head of state president Uhuru Kenya to power. FBI later offered free services to investigate Musando’s killers.

Mudavadi also maintained that he will not be intimated nor coerced to throw weight behind a certain candidate against the party’s will. “I want to assure you that nobody will be forced, intimidated nor coerced to back a certain candidate against the will of the party” he added.