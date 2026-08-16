Mudavadi Launches Magharibi Movement to Rally Western Kenya Behind Ruto, Eyes 2032 Succession

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has launched the Magharibi Movement, a new regional lobby group aimed at consolidating Western Kenya’s political influence, rallying support for President William Ruto’s 2027 re-election and positioning the region for the 2032 succession race.

Mudavadi unveiled the movement on Saturday, August 15, during a colourful launch at Kakamega High School that drew more than 2,000 representatives from Kakamega County’s 12 sub-counties. He said the initiative would outlive the 2027 General Election, functioning instead as a long-term structure through which Western Kenya can pursue its political and development interests.

“This will not just be a political vehicle for 2027 but a lobby group to champion for the welfare and destiny of our people and region,” Mudavadi said.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary urged residents to abandon what he called the region’s dependence on the five-year election cycle and instead begin planning for continuity, including its long-standing ambition to produce the country’s next president after Ruto completes his second term.

“We must stop depending on the five-year election cycle and think about continuity and posterity,” he said.

Central to the movement’s early agenda is a renewed push for voter registration. Mudavadi said Western Kenya had grown its voter numbers from about 2.6 million during the 2022 election to roughly 2.9 million by July 2026, but remained short of a projected target of 3.4 million registered voters. He argued that a bigger voter base would strengthen the region’s bargaining power in national politics.

“We should look at our numbers and register more as voters to ensure we give President Ruto a petition-free second term,” Mudavadi said, adding that political influence “begins with participation.”

He pointed to ongoing infrastructure projects, particularly the expansion of the Rironi-Mau Summit road, as evidence of what continued alignment with the national government could deliver. Mudavadi said the road would ease connectivity between Western Kenya, Nairobi and the wider East African region through Malaba and Uganda, and criticised past administrations for what he described as inadequate investment in Kakamega, Busia, Vihiga and Bungoma counties.

“You cannot win the presidency without a party, a structure and a network. Under the Magharibi Movement we want to walk together to help increase the winning margin for President Ruto,” he said.

Leaders who attended the launch backed the initiative. Malava MP David Ndakwa urged the region to support Ruto’s re-election while simultaneously preparing for its longer-term presidential ambitions, while former Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali called on Mudavadi to convene regional leaders to agree on a common political strategy.

“We are now in the Broad-Based arrangement courtesy of UDA-ODM formation, but we also need to think where the future of our region lies,” Washiali said.

The launch comes as political formations across the country begin positioning themselves ahead of 2027, with Western Kenya remaining a fiercely contested bloc between Kenya Kwanza and opposition formations such as the Linda Mwananchi movement.