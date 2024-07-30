Connect with us

Mudavadi Reveals Details Of Proposed JKIA Upgrading By Adani Holdings

File Image of Musalia Mudavadi

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has announced that the government has not signed a deal with Indian company, Adani Airports Holdings Limited to upgrade the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In a statement on Tuesday, July 30, Mudavadi said Adani Airport Holdings’s proposal was currently being reviewed.

The Prime CS noted that all terms and conditions of the deal were subject to negotiation under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Act.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, all terms and conditions of the proposed arrangement are subject to negotiation in accordance with the provisions of the PPP Act and no terms have been agreed upon yet,” Mudavadi said.

He added, “As and when the terms are agreed, there shall be appropriate safeguards to ensure that Kenya’s national interest prevails and that the private party is held fully accountable for the performance of its obligations.”

Mudavadi reaffirmed that the proposed expansion of JKIA will be carried out in strict accordance with the Constitution and, in particular, the legal framework established under the PPP Act.

He went on to say that the government will also ensure that all international obligations and regulations are complied with.

“We assure the public that every step of this project will undergo rigorous review and scrutiny. The Government is committed to maintaining transparency and accountability throughout the process,” Mudavadi remarked.

This comes after online claims emerged that the JKIA had been leased to a foreign company.

On Sunday, July 28 President William Ruto also dismissed the claims saying JKIA is a national asset that cannot be sold.

“I have seen many people saying William Ruto wants to sell the airport. Am I a madman? How do you sell a strategic national asset? You have to be insane. The airport is a strategic national asset. We want to work under the PPP program to make the airport better,” Ruto stated.

Also Read: Kenya Airways Diverts JKIA Flights To Mombasa, Tanzania

In this article:
