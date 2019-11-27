Mudavadi Thrashes BBI Report, Says It is About Creating Positions for Political Elites

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi has thrashed the BBI report saying it is all about creating positions for political elites.

Speaking during the public launch of the report at the Bomas of Kenya on Wednesday, Mudavadi asked Kenyans to keenly to read the report on their own because the country needs to make proper decisions going forward.

“We want to make serious decisions going forward. We must listen to each other to build a better Kenya. Every Kenyan has a right to speak about this document. Let us be careful on how we handle the process,” the former Vice President said.

He asked Kenyans not to convert the report into a document for the political elite.

“The BBI report seeks to correct the shortcomings that were there in the previous systems. Let us be sober and interrogate this document carefully,” he said.

He asked the government to first fix the economy before talking about BBI. He said the rate of unemployment is so high.

“The economy is ailing us. Kenya is one of the few countries that you can call a public rally at Uhuru Park on a weekday and it will be full because of unemployment, let us do something about it,” he said.

Musalia Mudavadi making serious recommendations. Others are jokers. Mudavadi and the lady who chairs University students are making lots of sense. These others are political parrots and jokers #BBIReport — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) November 27, 2019

Several Kenyans have taken to social media to praise Mudavadi for his speech.

Great wisdom from Hon Musalia Mudavadi at Bomas. He spoke the mind of many Kenyans. An elite constitution that gives some elites new positions and jobs is out of order. Suggestion by Mzee Francis Atwoli to create jobs for elites is zero. — Edward Kisiang'ani (@ekisiangani) November 27, 2019

Musalia mudavadi has touched my heart… Lets consider this guy.. He is sober guy#BBIReport — Brian Nyakundi (@nyakundibria) November 27, 2019

This so far the best thing I've heard from the bomas. Hon Musalia Mudavadi you struck my heart. If what you said is purely from your heart and not biased, You should be in state house. #BBIReport pic.twitter.com/G74xrLtfJC — Zakaria. (@_Zackipedia) November 27, 2019

