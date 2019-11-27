Connect with us
 

Mudavadi Thrashes BBI Report, Says It is About Creating Positions for Political Elites

Mudavadi Arrives at Bomas of Kenya [Courtesy]

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi has thrashed the BBI report saying it is all about creating positions for political elites.

Speaking during the public launch of the report at the Bomas of Kenya on Wednesday, Mudavadi asked Kenyans to keenly to read the report on their own because the country needs to make proper decisions going forward.

“We want to make serious decisions going forward. We must listen to each other to build a better Kenya. Every Kenyan has a right to speak about this document. Let us be careful on how we handle the process,” the former Vice President said.

He asked Kenyans not to convert the report into a document for the political elite.

“The BBI report seeks to correct the shortcomings that were there in the previous systems. Let us be sober and interrogate this document carefully,” he said.

He asked the government to first fix the economy before talking about BBI. He said the rate of unemployment is so high.

“The economy is ailing us. Kenya is one of the few countries that you can call a public rally at Uhuru Park on a weekday and it will be full because of unemployment, let us do something about it,” he said.

Several Kenyans have taken to social media to praise Mudavadi for his speech.

 

