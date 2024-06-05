Mudavadi Warns Politicians Against Contradicting President Ruto

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has cautioned leaders against making utterances that may divide the country on ethnic lines.

Speaking in Nandi County on Wednesday, Mudavadi said leaders in various capacities of service owe high responsibility to the citizens and they should be very careful with what they say in public.

The Prime CS said President William Ruto is at the forefront to unite the country and leaders should support this course at all costs.

“What we speak as leaders can be very destructive to the peace that we enjoy as a nation. As leaders we owe it to Kenyans to preach unity, and support the president for us to deliver for Kenyans and unite the country,” he said.

“We should make sure we defend the constitution and protect it. The constitution gives us the freedom of speech and movement but we should not abuse those privileges,” he added.

Mudavadi said it requires the support of all leaders across the board to support President Ruto and his government by working together to ensure the country remains stable, united, and on the right economic recovery trajectory.

“The President and his cabinet are the first point of call in understanding what Kenya is facing. As a cabinet, we should be the last ones to contradict the direction the president is giving the country. The president gets first-hand intelligence on all matters be it security, economy, or any other aspect that affects the well-being of the country.” remarked the Prime CS.

“We leaders should be at the forefront to ensure that we anchor the President’s message and directive as we took an oath to do so. We are privy to the challenges Kenyans are facing and we ought to help in getting solutions that will help the country move forward,” added Mudavadi.

The Prime CS said the government of Kenya has set out an elaborate plan to continue supporting learning institutions as we work towards ensuring every Kenyan child has an equal opportunity and access to quality, affordable, and progressive education from basic to higher levels.