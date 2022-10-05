Connect with us

Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya Addresses Speaker Shollei Repeatedly as ‘Madam Speaker Sir’

MP Peter Salasya
Hilarious Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya has become an internet sensation with his amusing statements during most interviews online. However, on Wednesday during the national assembly proceedings, the new member of parliament cracked up the House by repeatedly referring to deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei as “Madam Speaker sir”. 

As he was addressing the issue of electricity in most villages in kenya, he repeatedly said ‘madam speaker sir’ even as other members od the national assembly tried to correct him. In a humorous statement, he said, ‘most of the women were telling me, they want to see me on the TV when i speak…’

MP Peter Salasya requested for more transformers to be distributed in the villages. He also congratulated Shollei for guiding him. He urged Shollei to give them a chance to express their issues too.

The first time an MP was airing out the grievances of his people in his constituency. 

However, the deputy speaker maintained an erudite smile while other members could not hold their laughter. Honorable Peter Salasya is among the youngest MPs who were elected to the 13th Parliament during the August 9 general election. Salasya was born on January 15, 1989, and is the second last born child in a family of seven children. 

The 32-year-old garnered 12,140 votes to win the Mumias East race while Wamatsi of the Amani National Congress (ANC) came second with 9,043 votes and Washiali’s favorite candidate, Dr. Benson Mapwoni Makokha only managed 5,118 votes.

 

 

