Mumias East MP Peter Salasya Proposes KSh500 Monthly Flat Rate SHA Contribution

Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya has announced a proposal to reform Kenya’s healthcare financing system by introducing a flat KSh500 monthly contribution under the Social Health Authority (SHA).

In a formal letter addressed to National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, the legislator outlined amendments to the Social Health Insurance Act, 2023, arguing that the current system is facing “deep operational and financial failures.”

At the core of the proposal is a shift from the existing income-based contribution model to a uniform monthly fee for all Kenyans. “SHA needs to be self-sustainable and not depend on exchequer funding by having a lot of money to support many Kenyans,” Salasya stated.

He further explained, “The proposed legislative proposal seeks to introduce a uniform and affordable monthly contribution framework… through a flat rate of KSh500 per month for all persons.”

The proposal comes amid growing concerns over the sustainability of the fund. According to Salasya, while approximately 29 million Kenyans are registered under SHA, only about 5 million are actively contributing. This low compliance rate, he argues, threatens the long-term viability of the scheme.

Currently, salaried workers contribute 2.75 percent of their gross monthly income, while informal sector workers pay a minimum of KSh300. Salasya insists that a flat rate system – similar to the defunct NHIF would simplify contributions and improve compliance.

Beyond financing, the MP warned that the transition to SHA has left many Kenyans struggling to access healthcare services. “What was meant to protect Kenyans is slowly becoming a burden to the very people it should serve,” he said, highlighting the challenges faced by vulnerable groups.

He added, “This is not just a policy. It is about lives… millions of Kenyans who deserve dignity, not struggle, when seeking medical care.”

The proposed reforms also include reinstating the Linda Mama programme to support maternal healthcare, creating a national solidarity fund for vulnerable populations, and merging existing health funds into a single pool to enhance efficiency.

Additionally, Salasya is pushing for a legal requirement compelling SHA to settle verified hospital claims within 60 days, a move aimed at restoring trust among healthcare providers.

The proposal comes amid public scrutiny over alleged irregularities within SHA, although the Ministry of Health has dismissed such claims.

With over 30 million registered members since its rollout in 2024, SHA remains central to Kenya’s universal healthcare ambitions.

Salasya’s proposal now sets the stage for a critical national debate on how best to fund and sustain accessible healthcare for all.