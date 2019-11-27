Murkomen Booed During BBI Launch

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen was heckled at during his speech at the Launch of the BBI report on Wednesday.

It all started when Murkomen was asked to address the sitting in his capacity as the Senate Majority leader. Being a key ally to Deputy President William Ruto, he accused the master of ceremony, Junet Mohammed of deliberately blocking people who have different opinions from speaking at the event.

“We must have an honest discussion, even the way Junet you are running the program, we must have an honest discussion about it. Your Excellency, it would be a lie for me to leave this stage without saying that this program has been skewed to leave out people with different opinions,” Murkomen stated, sending the crowd wild.

The boos were so loud that Garissa Senator Yusufu Haji, had to intervene and calm down the crowd.

Before inviting Murkomen to speak, Junet had warned him that this was an event to discuss the BBI report and not the Jubilee wrangles.

The Tanga tanga team in which Murkomen belongs to has in the past vehemently opposed the BBI report. Murkomen had publicly stated that he would not present the report on the floor of the house if Raila does not renounce violence. This was after the Kibra by-elections.

Blogger Robert Alai alleged that Raila had hired goons from Kibra to boo anyone with a descending opinion.

