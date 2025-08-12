Murkomen: Gachagua Must Face DCI Over Terror Claims Against Ruto

Former Deputy President and Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua is set to face imminent questioning by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) upon his return from the United States over explosive terrorism allegations against President William Ruto.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has vowed that DCI officers will pick up Gachagua at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to record a statement on claims he made during his US tour.

While addressing diaspora audiences, Gachagua alleged that President Ruto met secretly with three Al-Shabaab leaders in Mandera at night to discuss “illegal business deals.” He also accused Ruto’s administration of funding Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF), linking the government to broader regional instability.

Murkomen has dismissed the remarks as dangerous propaganda.

“Rigathi Gachagua claims to have information relevant to addressing Al-Shabaab and individuals who are conducting business with the enemy. However, when asked to put that information in proper record, he refuses. This amounts to mere lies and soundbites intended for social media, aimed at inciting the public,” Murkomen said in Narok.

The Interior CS warned that if Gachagua fails to provide evidence, he could face mental evaluation, describing him as either a “possible mental case” or a “pathological liar.”

Murkomen further challenged Gachagua to name the alleged militants and detail who in government supposedly negotiated with them.

“Unless he has a mental problem, he must come and put all those allegations on record. We must stop the propaganda going on outside the country,” Murkomen stressed.

Mandera Senator Ali Roba, who accompanied President Ruto during the Mandera trip in question, has also weighed in, accusing Gachagua of fabricating the claims. Roba called for Gachagua’s immediate arrest, describing his statements as “false claims” and “a desperate attempt to mislead the public for cheap political mileage.”

In a defiant rebuttal, Gachagua has said he will not cooperate with Kenyan authorities, arguing that the Kenyan government has not initiated any investigation into President Ruto.

“The people who have initiated the investigation are the American Senate. If there’s a need for us to help in investigations, we will help the American Senate, not the Kenyan government,” he told supporters.

Gachagua, on a US tour since July 11, 2025, has been meeting diaspora communities, opening DCP offices abroad, and rallying opposition support.

The showdown highlights deepening divisions within Kenya’s political elite, with national security now a flashpoint for political battles.

As Gachagua’s return nears, all eyes will be on JKIA and the DCI’s next move in this high-stakes drama.