Musalia Mudavadi Excites Kenyans By Delivering His 60th Birthday Message In Pure Sheng

Godfrey Gwako

By

Published

mudavadii
mudavadii

(KDRTV) – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi is a popular Kenyan politician from Western Kenya. He served as Kenya’s seventh Vice President in 2002 under the late President Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi.

He also served under Raila Odinga as the Deputy Prime Minister from 2008-2012. In 2012, he made a shocking move of resigning and joining the 2013 presidential race.

The father of three (Moses, Michael, and Maryanne) celebrated his 60th birthday yesterday, having been born on 21st September 1960 in Sabatia, Kenya.

He released a short video appreciating the Kenyans that sent him goodwill messages on his birthday. In what has been seen as an effort to appeal to the youth, he did the video in pure Sheng’.

“Niaje wasee, mko vipi? Nimefikisha tu ka-sixty. Wale mlikuwa mnasema mimi ni mzae, mliskia wapi? Niko kamili. Na wee uko vipi? Sisi hapa Kenya tutaenda vipi tukienda mbele? Mimi naomba tushikane tuwe kitu kimoja kama mbogi moja ndio Kenya iende mbele. Ama wee unaonaje? La pili nawashukuru kwa kunitumia ujumbe wa happy birthday. Pia naomba sisi wote tuwe Wakenya na tumshukuru mwenyezi Mungu kwa kutuweka hapa. Asanteni sana, tutembee pamoja.”

Some Kenyans on Twitter criticized him for looking as if he was trying too hard. For a guy that is used to communicate in impeccable English, he was bound to struggle. He was not very coherent for those who understand the Sheng’ language.

Here are some of the reactions from netizens after Dennis Itumbi posted the video on his Twitter account;

Grace Opinion wrote, “Happy birthday MDVD, uko poa tu sana. Ka sixty bado uko bro. We love you”

Chemrot Peter said, “Hii mbogi ya maDvd si mbaya inaeza make a good combination/coalition when the right time comes.”

M Khisa remarked, “He should also start wearing red chino pants like somebody advised Ruto to look young….”

