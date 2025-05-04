Connect with us

Politics

Mutahi Kahiga Sends Stern Warning to President Ruto Over Fallout with DP Gachagua

By

Published

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga
Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga

KDRTV NEWS – Nyeri:  Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has issued a passionate and pointed message to President William Ruto, accusing him of betraying Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and vowing that the Mount Kenya region will not forgive the perceived slight.

Speaking during a charged public event, Governor Kahiga did not mince his words as he addressed the growing rift between the President and his deputy. In a dramatic declaration, he said:

“Mr. President, unaweza chukua pesa zetu, we shall forgive you. You can even take our land, tutakusamehe. But we shall never, ever forgive you for betraying us and messing with our son. Hata Mungu akikusamehe, as a community, we shall never forgive you.”

The Governor’s comments come amid rising political tensions and increasing discontent within parts of the Mt. Kenya region over what some leaders see as deliberate sidelining of Deputy President Gachagua, who hails from Nyeri.

Kahiga’s strong words reflect a larger sentiment brewing in the region, with leaders and locals alike feeling that Gachagua—once seen as a key figure in securing Ruto’s presidency—is now being undermined within the Kenya Kwanza administration.

The statement is likely to intensify debate over political loyalty, regional balance in government, and the future of the Ruto-Gachagua alliance heading into the next electoral season.

As 2027 looms on the horizon, Governor Kahiga’s message underscores the mounting political stakes and signals that the Mt. Kenya bloc is watching closely—and may soon speak at the ballot box.

