Mutahi Ngunyi Analyzes Museveni’s Son’s Threats to Kenya, Reveals What He Might BeUp to

Political analyst Professor Mutahi Nguny has opined that Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s son’s recent threat to Kenya have everything to do with the ongoing coup being witnessed in some countries in Africa.

According to the analyst, Muhoozi’s tweets were mind games that meant Kenya is safe. He however noted that Uganda could not be safe.

“How to read Politics 101. When Uganda provokes Nairobi for no good earthly reason, there is a coup in Burkina Faso, a counter coup loading in Mali, Guinea Bissau, Chad and Sudan. Coups are like Covid, they spread. In Kenya Ruto is safe. But is Uganda safe?” Mutahi posed.

Ngunyi went on to say that Muhoozi’s statement is also a strong indication that the country is in trouble. He claims they enjoy pulling similar tricks anytime they are in a bind.

“When Uganda is in crisis, they annex migingo island. They tell us that the island is ours. But the fish and the water around it is theirs. When Idd Amin was in crisis, he told us that Naivasha is in Uganda. Now they will take Nairobi in 2 weeks. What is their crisis? Mind games?” He remarked.

Museveni’s Son had on Monday in a series of tweets claimed that he would capture Kenya within 2 weeks with the help of the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF).

“It wouldn’t take us, my army and me, 2 weeks to capture Nairobi,” he tweeted.

“My Kenyan brothers, we are going to be one country. Any war against us will end quickly.” He added.

In another tweet, he attacked Kenya’s constitutional clause limiting presidential terms, implying that it does not apply to Uganda.

He opined that former President Uhuru Kenyatta could have easily won in the August 9 General election if he was on the ballot.

“Haha! I love my Kenyan relatives. Constitution? Rule of law? You must be joking! For us, there is only the Revolution and you will soon learn about it!”

“My only problem with my beloved big brother is that he didn’t stand for a third term. We would have won easily.” He stated.

Also Read: Kenyans Mount Pressure on President Ruto to Act on Muhoozi’s Threats