Muturi Dismissed Himself From Govt- President Ruto

President William Ruto and Justin Muturi

President William Ruto has defended the sacking of former Public Service CS Justin Muturi, saying the Attorney General had struggled to deliver.

Speaking on Monday night, Ruto said Muturi had explained to him that he might not be able to deliver as Attorney General because he had not been in practice for long after serving as a magistrate, MP, and Speaker.

The Head of State noted that he reassigned Muturi to the Public Service docket during the July 2024 cabinet changes, but Muturi started missing Cabinet meetings.

“I am a person who believes in second chances. Even when it was difficult for him to perform as an Attorney General, but because he was my friend, we worked together, we campaigned together, I was willing to give him a second chance.

“I gave my good friend Muturi a second chance, but in the process, he dismissed himself. What do you expect me to do? I give someone a second chance and he starts doing what he wants to do. It is not the end of the road; he has a very good pension as a former speaker so he will not suffer much,” said Ruto.

On Wednesday, March 26, the President sacked CS Muturi and nominated Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku as the new CS for Public Service.

The abductions that took place in 2024 were at the centre of their disagreement. According to Muturi, the president needed to do more to stop the actions of the security services.

The abductions also led to Muturi missing cabinet meetings because he wanted the issue of abductions to be discussed at the meetings.

Also Read: President Ruto Sacks Muturi, Appoints MP To Replace Him

In this article:
