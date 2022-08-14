Connect with us

Mwaure Concedes Defeat, Asks IEBC to Announce William Ruto

Agano Party presidential candidate, David Mwaure, has conceded defeat before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) names the winner.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, August 14, Mwaure said that there was a scheme to interfere with the ongoing verification of results at the National Tallying Centre (NTC) at the Bomas of Kenya.

Mwaure called for the stoppage of the tallying by the IEBC, saying that the ruckus experienced in the Bomas of Kenya on Saturday night, August 13, was geared at creating confusion and altering the conclusion of the results.

“Dear Kenyans we wish to concede defeat in the 2022 presidential elections. This we are doing after seeing what our performance has been,” Mwaure stated.

Mwaure also endorsed William Ruto for the top seat and asked the IEBC to declare him the winner. 

“As we concede we endorse the winning friend, his excellency Dr William Samoei Ruto as the leading candidate. We urged the IEBC to be fervent in declaring his win when it is time to do so. We support him because his manifesto agrees with ours,” he stated. 

He stated that he supports Ruto because he supports religious freedom and the need to ensure that “Kenya remains a god-fearing nation.”

Mwaure’s request to the IEBC comes in the wake of the mayhem observed on Saturday, August 14, at the National Tallying Centre in Bomas as a result of allegations of official misconduct.

