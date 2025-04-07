My Life Is in Danger- Wamuchomba Claims

Githunguri Member of Parliament Gathoni Wamuchomba now claims that her life is in danger.

Speaking on Monday, April 7, Wamuchomba said the government had withdrawn her security detail assigned to her.

The UDA MP called on the government to protect her, alleging that there were also suspicious activities by some vehicles outside her home on Friday night.

“My life is in danger, and I need to be protected as a woman leader in Kiambu County, and I demand to be protected because I have the privilege given to me by the constitution of Kenya,” she said.

Wamuchomba urged the state to stop harassing her, adding that the safety of her workers at the constituency was also at risk.

“The President came to Githunguri, and nobody heckled him. Why are they harassing us? For those leaders who were heckled, they were chosen by people, and they should go back to the electorate and talk to them,” Wamuchomba added.

On Saturday, Wamuchomba claimed that the DCI in Kiambu had summoned her to record a statement. The MP claimed that the action was politically motivated.

“The CCIO Kiambu has, through a telephone, called and summoned me because the great people of Githunguri refused to be lured by fake promises and projects that never materialised. Arrests you can do, but that will not change the facts ! No more lies! You promised delivery!” she stated.

