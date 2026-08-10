My Net Worth Stood at Ksh50 Million in 2022 – Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has revealed that his wealth was about Ksh50 million when he declared in 2022.

Speaking during an interview on Monday, August 10, Kalonzo said the figure could be worth between Sh55 million and Sh60 million today after adjusting for inflation.

“I last filed my wealth in 2022 before we agreed with Raila and Karua to support them. I had filed those documents with the Speaker of the National Assembly. I think my estimation at that time was about Ksh 50 million,” Kalonzo revealed.

He added, “So we adjust for inflation. We say right now maybe 55, 60. Maybe.”

The former vice president also rejected suggestions that his estimate could point to undisclosed wealth, particularly assets held through companies and associates.

“I don’t have hidden wealth, for goodness sake; I would be going for the highest office in the land if I am the type of person to go and fix things under the table, accounts overseas and whatever. I have no foreign accounts in my name or my associate’s name,” he added.

Further, Kalonzo said his financial position should be considered against the fact that he has been out of public office for about 15 years.

“I have been out of public office for 15 years, so I am not earning any salary; I am living on my pension, by the way,” added Kalonzo.

This comes as the Wiper party leader steps up his campaign for the presidency ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Notably, IEBC has capped the maximum expenditure for presidential campaigns at Ksh6.1 billion.

The electoral commission also set limits for candidates seeking Governor, Senate and Woman Rep positions. Nairobi County has the highest limit of Ksh181.3 million while Lamu has the lowest limit at Ksh28.6 million.

For National Assembly seats, North Horr constituency has the highest limit of 100,424,301 while Wundayi in Taita Taveta has the lowest spending limit of Ksh15.4 million.